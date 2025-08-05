Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 9,076 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,076 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,827,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $475,301,000 after buying an additional 1,224,381 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,297,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,286 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,321,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $227,539,000 after purchasing an additional 75,509 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,666,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,698,000 after purchasing an additional 358,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,226,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.5%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 163.44%.

PAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on Plains All American Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

