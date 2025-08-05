Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Receives C$18.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSH.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend

TSE CSH.UN opened at C$17.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$18.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -104.06 and a beta of 1.12. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52-week low of C$13.40 and a 52-week high of C$18.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is -358.82%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell Retirement Residences is an unincorporated open-ended trust. The company is engaged in the ownership, operation, and management of retirement and long-term care communities in Canada. It operates its retirement and long-term care facilities separately. The Retirement Operations segment consists of communities that the company owns and operates in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.