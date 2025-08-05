Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 9,046 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,046 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.3% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $514,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after purchasing an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,014,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $271.00 target price (up from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.45.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $211.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,394,548 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

