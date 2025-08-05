Chinese Stocks To Research – August 3rd

Mettler-Toledo International, Duolingo, Wynn Resorts, Diageo, and UP Fintech are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity securities issued by companies incorporated in mainland China (and, more broadly, the Greater China region) and made available for trading on public stock exchanges. This universe includes A-shares on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges for domestic investors, H-shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for international investors, and U.S.-listed American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). They grant shareholders ownership stakes in Chinese firms and operate under China-specific regulatory frameworks and market structures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $34.91 on Friday, reaching $1,198.77. 339,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,291. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $946.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,521.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,193.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1,193.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL traded down $7.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $338.99. 1,016,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $145.05 and a 12-month high of $544.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $426.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.77.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.93. 1,650,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,547. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $112.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.94.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

NYSE DEO traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $97.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,740,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.53. Diageo has a 1 year low of $97.10 and a 1 year high of $142.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.31 and a 200-day moving average of $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Shares of TIGR stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $9.40. 4,262,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,761,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.60. UP Fintech has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36.

