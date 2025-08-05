Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.
Cineverse Stock Up 3.1%
Shares of NASDAQ CNVS opened at $5.32 on Friday. Cineverse has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $7.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $91.03 million, a PE ratio of 59.12 and a beta of 1.47.
Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. Cineverse had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $15.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million.
Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services.
