Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) vs. Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Financial Survey

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) and Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Clean Harbors and Montrose Environmental Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Harbors 6.48% 14.82% 5.24% Montrose Environmental Group -9.50% -3.59% -1.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.4% of Clean Harbors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Clean Harbors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Harbors 0 2 7 1 2.90 Montrose Environmental Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Clean Harbors and Montrose Environmental Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Clean Harbors presently has a consensus target price of $263.40, indicating a potential upside of 11.51%. Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus target price of $31.80, indicating a potential upside of 49.58%. Given Montrose Environmental Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Montrose Environmental Group is more favorable than Clean Harbors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clean Harbors and Montrose Environmental Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Harbors $5.89 billion 2.15 $402.30 million $7.12 33.18 Montrose Environmental Group $696.40 million 1.06 -$62.31 million ($2.32) -9.16

Clean Harbors has higher revenue and earnings than Montrose Environmental Group. Montrose Environmental Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clean Harbors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Clean Harbors has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Montrose Environmental Group has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clean Harbors beats Montrose Environmental Group on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc. provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste. This segment also provides industrial maintenance and specialty industrial services; and utilizes specialty equipment and resources that performs field services. The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segment provides pickup and transportation services for hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste for recycling or disposal; machine cleaning and maintenance, and disposal and replenishment of clean solvent or aqueous fluids; and vacuum services to remove solids, residual oily water, and sludge and other fluids from customers' oil/water separators, sumps, and collection tanks, as well as removes and collects waste fluids found at large and small industrial locations, including metal fabricators, auto maintenance providers, and general manufacturers. This segment also manufactures, formulates, packages, distributes, and markets lubricants and other automotive products. Clean Harbors, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwell, Massachusetts.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects. This segment also offers technical advisory and consulting services, including regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, ecosystem and toxicological assessments, and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. The company serves financial, oil and gas, utilities, construction, automotive, real-estate, midstream energy, manufacturing, commodities, petrochemical, food and beverage, telecommunications, and engineering industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

