Clene (CLNN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share and revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. On average, analysts expect Clene to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Clene alerts:

Clene Stock Performance

Shares of CLNN opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.74. Clene has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Clene from $84.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Clene in a report on Friday, July 18th. Jones Trading started coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Clene

Clene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.