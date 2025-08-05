Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 261,469 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $20,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,147,006 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $857,205,000 after purchasing an additional 123,745 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,655,180 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $819,383,000 after purchasing an additional 287,973 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,000,421 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $461,439,000 after purchasing an additional 392,429 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,960,206 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $458,340,000 after purchasing an additional 831,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,373,164 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $336,296,000 after purchasing an additional 309,919 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH stock opened at $71.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $90.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.57.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.