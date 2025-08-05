Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Cut to $335.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COIN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $260.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $301.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.18.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Stock Up 1.1%

COIN opened at $318.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 3.70. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $142.58 and a one year high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.79). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 40.87%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 97,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,071,233.20. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 198,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.87, for a total value of $78,897,621.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,279.62. This trade represents a 99.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,183,340 shares of company stock valued at $434,983,956. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,294,456 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,323,084,000 after buying an additional 875,359 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,069,107 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $528,592,000 after buying an additional 34,462 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 3,000,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $516,690,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 44.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,574,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $268,850,000 after buying an additional 481,786 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,302,433 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $224,318,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.