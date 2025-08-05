Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CHCT opened at $15.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.02 million, a P/E ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $20.87.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Community Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4725 per share. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -482.05%.

In related news, Director Horn R. Lawrence Van bought 11,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.37 per share, for a total transaction of $193,411.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 88,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,777.74. The trade was a 15.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Healthcare Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 79,116 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $678,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

