Comparing Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) and Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS)

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) and Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Aris Water Solutions and Enviri, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Water Solutions 0 4 2 0 2.33 Enviri 0 1 0 0 2.00

Aris Water Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.38%. Enviri has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.34%. Given Aris Water Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aris Water Solutions is more favorable than Enviri.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Water Solutions $435.44 million 2.68 $26.86 million $0.82 24.05 Enviri $2.34 billion 0.30 -$127.97 million ($1.54) -5.63

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and Enviri”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Aris Water Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enviri. Enviri is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aris Water Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and Enviri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Water Solutions 6.15% 3.77% 1.97% Enviri -5.39% -3.43% -0.61%

Risk & Volatility

Aris Water Solutions has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enviri has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.7% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Enviri shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Enviri shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aris Water Solutions beats Enviri on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Enviri

(Get Free Report)

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris. This segment also produces and sells value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream, including road surfacing and materials, such as slag-based asphalt product under the SteelPhal brand; abrasives and roofing materials under the BLACK BEAUTY and SURE/CUT brand names; Metallurgical Additives; agriculture and turf products comprising soil conditioners and fertilizers under the CrossOver and AgrowSil brands; and cement additives. The Clean Earth segment provides specialty waste processing, treatment, recycling, and beneficial reuse solutions for waste needs, such as hazardous, non-hazardous, and contaminated soils and dredged materials to industrial, retail, healthcare, and construction industries. The company was formerly known as Harsco Corporation and changed its name to Enviri Corporation in June 2023. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.