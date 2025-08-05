Comparing Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) and Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) and Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Coeur Mining and Ero Copper, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coeur Mining 0 0 6 3 3.33 Ero Copper 0 3 7 1 2.82

Coeur Mining currently has a consensus target price of $9.2143, indicating a potential downside of 0.06%. Ero Copper has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 70.29%. Given Ero Copper’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ero Copper is more favorable than Coeur Mining.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coeur Mining 10.11% 9.96% 5.55% Ero Copper 26.63% 17.96% 8.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Coeur Mining and Ero Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

63.0% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Ero Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coeur Mining and Ero Copper”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coeur Mining $1.05 billion 5.60 $58.90 million $0.26 35.46 Ero Copper $470.26 million 3.04 -$68.47 million $1.37 10.07

Coeur Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Ero Copper. Ero Copper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coeur Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Coeur Mining has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ero Copper has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds 100% interests in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state. Ero Copper Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

