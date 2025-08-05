Comparing Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) & Waters (NYSE:WAT)

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) and Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Intuitive Surgical and Waters’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Surgical 28.51% 14.56% 12.93% Waters 22.02% 41.70% 15.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intuitive Surgical and Waters”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Surgical $8.35 billion 20.75 $2.32 billion $7.17 67.41 Waters $2.96 billion 5.75 $637.83 million $11.02 25.95

Intuitive Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than Waters. Waters is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intuitive Surgical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Intuitive Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Waters shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Intuitive Surgical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Waters shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Intuitive Surgical has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waters has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Intuitive Surgical and Waters, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Surgical 1 5 13 0 2.63 Waters 0 9 5 1 2.47

Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus price target of $595.9524, suggesting a potential upside of 23.29%. Waters has a consensus price target of $380.40, suggesting a potential upside of 33.02%. Given Waters’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Waters is more favorable than Intuitive Surgical.

Summary

Intuitive Surgical beats Waters on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung. It also provides a suite of stapling, energy, and core instrumentation for its multi-port da Vinci surgical systems; progressive learning pathways to support the use of its technology; infrastructure of service and support specialists, a complement of services to its customers, including installation, repair, maintenance, 24/7 technical support, and proactive system health monitoring; and integrated digital capabilities providing connected offerings, streamlining performance for hospitals with program-enhancing insights. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations, such as capital and clinical sales teams. It has a collaboration agreement with FluoGuide A/S for head & neck cancer. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments; and develops and supplies software-based products that interface with its instruments, as well as other manufacturers' instruments. In addition, the company offers MS technology instruments are used in drug discovery and development comprising clinical trial testing, the analysis of proteins in disease processes, nutritional safety analysis, and environmental testing. Further, the company provides thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments for use in predicting the suitability and stability of fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, water, polymers, metals, and viscous liquids for various industrial, consumer good, and healthcare products, as well as for life science research. Its products are used by clinical, pharmaceutical, biochemical, industrial, nutritional safety, environmental, academic, and governmental customers working in research and development, quality assurance, and other laboratory applications. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts.

