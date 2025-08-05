Comparing Ryman Healthcare (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) and iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.6% of iSpecimen shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of iSpecimen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iSpecimen and Ryman Healthcare”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get iSpecimen alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSpecimen $8.06 million 0.47 -$12.50 million ($12.89) -0.12 Ryman Healthcare $451.64 million 2.15 -$259.39 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

iSpecimen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ryman Healthcare.

iSpecimen has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryman Healthcare has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iSpecimen and Ryman Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSpecimen -139.63% -285.20% -114.37% Ryman Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ryman Healthcare beats iSpecimen on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSpecimen

(Get Free Report)

iSpecimen Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, clinics, private practice groups, laboratories, blood centers, biobanks, clinical research sites, and cadaveric donation centers. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. iSpecimen Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Ryman Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. The company's villages provide a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which offers rest homes, hospitals, dementia-level care, and respite and day care services. Its villages also provide all-weather bowling green, indoor heated swimming pool and spa, gym, internal atrium, beauty and hair salons, library, dining area, bar, lounges, croquet laws, shops, and movie theatre facilities. The company owns and operates retirement village units and care units. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Receive News & Ratings for iSpecimen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSpecimen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.