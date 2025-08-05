Comparing Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) and Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) and Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Bank of New York Mellon has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truist Financial has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Bank of New York Mellon and Truist Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of New York Mellon 12.27% 13.46% 1.16% Truist Financial 16.82% 8.69% 0.95%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of New York Mellon 0 6 8 0 2.57 Truist Financial 0 6 10 2 2.78

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and Truist Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus target price of $94.3846, indicating a potential downside of 6.93%. Truist Financial has a consensus target price of $48.6471, indicating a potential upside of 12.01%. Given Truist Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Truist Financial is more favorable than Bank of New York Mellon.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank of New York Mellon and Truist Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of New York Mellon $39.91 billion 1.82 $4.53 billion $6.55 15.48 Truist Financial $24.25 billion 2.35 $4.82 billion $3.67 11.83

Truist Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bank of New York Mellon. Truist Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of New York Mellon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.3% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Truist Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Truist Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Bank of New York Mellon pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Bank of New York Mellon pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Truist Financial pays out 56.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of New York Mellon has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Summary

Bank of New York Mellon beats Truist Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics. This segment also provides trustee, paying agency, fiduciary, escrow and other financial, issuer, and support services for brokers and investors. The Market and Wealth Services segment offers clearing and custody, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, and prime brokerage services. This segment also provides integrated cash management solutions, including payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, and trade finance and processing services. The Investment and Wealth Management segment offers investment management strategies and distribution of investment products, investment management, custody, wealth and estate planning, private banking, investment, and information management services. The Other segment engages in the provision of leasing, corporate treasury, derivative and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance, renewable energy investment, and business exit services. It serves central banks and sovereigns, financial institutions, asset managers, insurance companies, corporations, local authorities and high net-worth individuals, and family offices. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Truist Financial

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides funding; asset management; automobile lending; credit card lending; consumer finance; home equity and mortgage lending; other direct retail lending; insurance; investment brokerage; mobile/online banking; payment solutions; point-of-sale lending; retail and small business deposit products; small business lending; and wealth management/private banking services. In addition, it offers asset based lending, investment banking and capital market, institutional trust, insurance premium finance, derivatives, commercial lending, international banking, leasing, merchant, commercial deposit and treasury, floor plan, mortgage warehouse lending, real estate lending, and supply chain financing services. Further, the company provides insurance brokerage, retail and wholesale brokerage, securities underwriting and market making, loan syndication, and investment management and advisory services. The company was formerly known as BB&T Corporation and changed its name to Truist Financial Corporation in December 2019. Truist Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.