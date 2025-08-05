Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CODI. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Compass Diversified to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. B. Riley downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Diversified has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Compass Diversified Trading Up 2.7%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Diversified

Shares of CODI stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $493.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 10.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,789,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,709,000 after acquiring an additional 451,731 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,785,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 808.2% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 377,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 336,271 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,250,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,203,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after purchasing an additional 156,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

