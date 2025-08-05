Contrasting American International Group (NYSE:AIG) & Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX)

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) and Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American International Group and Tian Ruixiang, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International Group 0 8 7 2 2.65 Tian Ruixiang 0 0 0 0 0.00

American International Group presently has a consensus target price of $88.3333, suggesting a potential upside of 12.86%. Given American International Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American International Group is more favorable than Tian Ruixiang.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

American International Group has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tian Ruixiang has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares American International Group and Tian Ruixiang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International Group -7.05% 7.13% 1.87% Tian Ruixiang N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American International Group and Tian Ruixiang”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International Group $27.25 billion 1.66 -$1.40 billion ($2.66) -29.42 Tian Ruixiang $3.22 million 0.22 -$3.99 million N/A N/A

Tian Ruixiang has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American International Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.6% of American International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Tian Ruixiang shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of American International Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.6% of Tian Ruixiang shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American International Group beats Tian Ruixiang on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc. offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance. This segment offers marine, energy-related property insurance, aviation, political risk, trade credit, trade finance, and portfolio solutions, as well as operates reinsurance business; voluntary and sponsor-paid personal accident, and supplemental health products; and personal auto and personal property insurance. Its Life and Retirement segment offers individual retirement products, including variable, fixed index, and fixed annuities, as well as retail mutual funds; group retirement products comprising record-keeping, plan administrative and compliance services, financial planning, and advisory solutions; life insurance, including term and universal life insurance; and institutional markets products, which includes wrap products, structured settlement, pension risk transfer annuities, corporate and bank-owned life insurance, high net worth, and guaranteed investment contract products. It distributes its products through a network of brokers, agents, advisors, banks, and other distributors. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Tian Ruixiang

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance. It serves individual or institutional customers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

