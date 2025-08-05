Contrasting ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) and Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) and ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Sally Beauty has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ODP has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.6% of ODP shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Sally Beauty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of ODP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sally Beauty $3.72 billion 0.27 $153.41 million $1.78 5.60 ODP $6.82 billion 0.08 -$3.00 million ($1.39) -13.02

This table compares Sally Beauty and ODP”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sally Beauty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ODP. ODP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sally Beauty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sally Beauty and ODP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sally Beauty 5.03% 29.48% 6.91% ODP -0.69% 11.50% 2.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sally Beauty and ODP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sally Beauty 1 2 2 0 2.20 ODP 0 1 0 0 2.00

Sally Beauty currently has a consensus target price of $12.6250, suggesting a potential upside of 26.69%. ODP has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.70%. Given ODP’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ODP is more favorable than Sally Beauty.

Summary

Sally Beauty beats ODP on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sally Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals. This segment also provides products under Wella and L'Oreal brands. The Beauty Systems Group segment offers professional beauty products, such as hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty items directly to salons and salon professionals through its professional-only stores, e-commerce platforms, and sales force, as well as through franchised stores under the Armstrong McCall store name. This segment also sells products under Paul Mitchell and Wella brands. It operates stores and franchised units in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain, and Germany. The company distributes its products through full-service/exclusive distributors and open-line distributors. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.

About ODP

(Get Free Report)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division offers adjacency products, including cleaning, janitorial, and breakroom supplies, office furniture, technology products; and copy and print services through sales force, catalogs, telesales, and through Internet websites. This segment also engages in office supply distribution business. The Office Depot division sells office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, cleaning, breakroom and facilities products, personal protective equipment, and office furniture; and offers business services, including copying, printing, digital imaging, mailing, shipping, and technology support services through a fully integrated omni-channel platform of 980 Office Depot and OfficeMax retail stores, and through www.officedepot.com. The Veyer division engages in supply chain, distribution, procurement, and global sourcing operations. The Varis division operates tech-enabled B2B indirect procurement marketplace, where buyers and suppliers to transact through the platform's consumer-like buying experience, advanced spend management tools, network of suppliers, and technology capabilities. The company offers its products under various brands, including Office Depot, OfficeMax, and Grand&Toy, as well as others. The ODP Corporation was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.