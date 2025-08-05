Contrasting Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) & Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)

Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) and Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Pony AI and Greenbrier Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Pony AI alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pony AI N/A N/A N/A Greenbrier Companies 6.48% 14.56% 5.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Greenbrier Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Greenbrier Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pony AI $75.03 million 65.64 -$274.12 million N/A N/A Greenbrier Companies $3.54 billion 0.39 $160.10 million $7.06 6.27

This table compares Pony AI and Greenbrier Companies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Greenbrier Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Pony AI.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pony AI and Greenbrier Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pony AI 0 0 5 1 3.17 Greenbrier Companies 1 0 1 0 2.00

Pony AI presently has a consensus price target of $19.40, suggesting a potential upside of 37.98%. Greenbrier Companies has a consensus price target of $59.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.31%. Given Pony AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pony AI is more favorable than Greenbrier Companies.

Summary

Greenbrier Companies beats Pony AI on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pony AI

(Get Free Report)

Pony AI Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc. is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars. The Maintenance Services segment provides wheel services, including reconditioning of wheels and axles, new axle machining and finishing, and downsizing; operates a railcar repair, refurbishment, and maintenance network; and reconditions and manufactures railcar cushioning units, couplers, yokes, side frames, bolsters, and various other parts. The Leasing & Management Services segment offers operating leases and per diem leases for a fleet of approximately 13,400 railcars; and management services comprising railcar maintenance management, railcar accounting services, fleet management and logistics, administration, and railcar re-marketing. This segment provides management services for railroads, shippers, carriers, institutional investors, and other leasing and transportation companies. It serves railroads, leasing companies, financial institutions, shippers, carriers, and transportation companies. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Pony AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pony AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.