Contrasting Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) & Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI)

Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) and Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and Rentokil Initial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Education Alliance N/A N/A N/A Rentokil Initial N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and Rentokil Initial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Education Alliance $150,000.00 0.00 -$2.62 million ($0.07) N/A Rentokil Initial $6.92 billion 1.70 $392.32 million $1.51 15.44

Rentokil Initial has higher revenue and earnings than Legacy Education Alliance. Legacy Education Alliance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rentokil Initial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Legacy Education Alliance and Rentokil Initial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legacy Education Alliance 0 0 0 0 0.00 Rentokil Initial 1 1 1 1 2.50

Given Legacy Education Alliance’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Legacy Education Alliance is more favorable than Rentokil Initial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of Rentokil Initial shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Legacy Education Alliance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rentokil Initial beats Legacy Education Alliance on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legacy Education Alliance

(Get Free Report)

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands. It provides its programs through various formats and channels, including free workshops, basic trainings, forums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning. Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Cape Coral, Florida.

About Rentokil Initial

(Get Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers. The company provides hygiene services, including the provision and maintenance of products, such as soap and hand sanitizer dispensers, hand dryers, air care and purification, cubicle and surface sanitizers, feminine hygiene units, toilet paper dispensers, and floor protection mats. In addition, it engages in the supply and maintenance of workwear and protective equipment. Further, the company offers property care services; and provides a range of specialist cleaning services, such as graffiti removal deep cleaning of kitchens and washrooms, trauma cleaning, and flood or fire damage cleaning, as well as specialist medical and hygiene services. Rentokil Initial plc was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom.

