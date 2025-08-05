Cooper Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,178 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cooper Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.9% of Cooper Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cooper Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $7,999,936.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,729,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,565,212.88. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $4,725,108.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,984,516 shares in the company, valued at $510,023,939.24. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,339,800 shares of company stock worth $800,141,003 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $180.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.06, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.27 and its 200 day moving average is $132.58. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $183.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.