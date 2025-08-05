Core Scientific (CORZ) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Core Scientific to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $82.09 million for the quarter.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $92.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Core Scientific's revenue was down 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CORZ stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99. Core Scientific has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 6.60.

In related news, Director Yadin Rozov acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,195,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 475,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,717.69. This trade represents a 30.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $96,134.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,049,689 shares in the company, valued at $25,395,646.71. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 117,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,434 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Core Scientific stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 180.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714,388 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned 0.37% of Core Scientific worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

CORZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Core Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Arete began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Core Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Core Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.32.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

