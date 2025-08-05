Cormark Issues Negative Estimate for TSE:BEI Earnings

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 31st. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. Cormark also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$37.96 and a 52-week high of C$49.75.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

