Cormark Issues Optimistic Estimate for Celestica Earnings

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) – Analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Celestica in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 30th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Celestica’s current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Celestica’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.98 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Get Celestica alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CLS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.92.

Celestica Stock Performance

NYSE:CLS opened at $201.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.36. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Celestica has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $214.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celestica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter valued at $3,361,000. Summerhill Capital Management lnc. purchased a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter valued at $2,283,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Celestica by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 761,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,164,000 after acquiring an additional 214,872 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter valued at $819,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Celestica by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,688,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574,342 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.