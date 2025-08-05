Cormark Issues Pessimistic Forecast for TSE:PIF Earnings

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy in a research note issued on Friday, August 1st. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now anticipates that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share.
Several other research firms have also commented on PIF. Raymond James Financial lowered Polaris Renewable Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded Polaris Renewable Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th.
Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance
Polaris Renewable Energy stock opened at C$12.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$185.03 million, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.03. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$10.70 and a 52 week high of C$13.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Marc Murnaghan purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,850.00. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Polaris Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.88%.
About Polaris Renewable Energy
Polaris Infrastructure Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a 72-megawatt capacity geothermal facility (the San Jacinto Project), located in northwest Nicaragua.
