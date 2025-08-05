Cormark Predicts Increased Earnings for Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 1st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS.
Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 5.0%
Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $131.45 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $69.72 and a 1 year high of $131.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 136.0%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 27.21%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.1% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,295 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 87.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,848 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.
About Agnico Eagle Mines
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.
