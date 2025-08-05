Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Price Performance

NYSE:VTMX opened at $28.06 on Friday. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $30.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 147.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.18). Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta in the first quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta during the first quarter worth about $1,251,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta during the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

