COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Trading Down 9.2% – What’s Next?

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.73. Approximately 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.
Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of COSCO SHIPPING in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th.
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.
