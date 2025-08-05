Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Crescent Biopharma in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital raised Crescent Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. TD Cowen raised Crescent Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Crescent Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.
Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by ($2.24). Equities research analysts predict that Crescent Biopharma will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Crescent Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that develops and designs small molecule therapeutics to treat cancers. The company was founded on September 19, 2024 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
