Critical Contrast: Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) and China Minsheng (OTCMKTS:CMAKY)

China Minsheng (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) and Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for China Minsheng and Bank of China, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Minsheng 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bank of China 0 1 0 1 3.00

Dividends

China Minsheng pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. China Minsheng pays out 13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of China pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Minsheng $37.47 billion 0.71 $4.49 billion $0.87 7.01 Bank of China $174.63 billion 0.97 $33.08 billion $2.60 5.54

This table compares China Minsheng and Bank of China”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than China Minsheng. Bank of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Minsheng, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

China Minsheng has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of China has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Minsheng and Bank of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Minsheng 11.40% 4.78% 0.41% Bank of China 18.97% 8.17% 0.68%

Summary

Bank of China beats China Minsheng on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Minsheng

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments. Its deposit products include saving accounts, deposit books and certificates, contracted deposits, agreement deposits, call deposits, corporate term deposits, and corporate current deposits. The company also offers personal housing mortgage, individual automobile purchase, household composite consumption, micro-credit products for individuals, medium and long term, and short-term working capital loans; and debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides appointed and domestic remittance, payment and collection agent, clearing, safe deposit boxes, VIP, and salary and welfare agent card services, as well as internet, mobile, telephone, and self-serve banking services. Further, the company offers gross settlement; wages distribution agency and letter of guarantee; cash management; trade finance; industrial chain finance; individual forex settlement, forex remittance, travelers promissory notes, collection, individual deposit certificate, and guarantee letter products; and comprehensive credit granting, forex settlement and sale, financial product investment, asset management, and trust financing services. Additionally, it provides convenient finance and investment banking services, as well as non-financial services in the education, business travel, traveler, art, luxury life, health, club, and isports areas. The company operates through branch-level institutions, business outlets, community sub-branches, and small business sub-branches. China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other. The Corporate Banking segment provides current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, payments and settlements, trade-related products, and other credit facilities, as well as foreign currency, derivative, and wealth management products for corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment offers savings deposits, personal loans, credit cards and debit cards, payments and settlements, wealth management, and funds and insurance agency services to retail customers. The Treasury Operations segment offers foreign exchange transactions, customer-based interest rate, and foreign exchange derivative transactions, as well as money market transactions, proprietary trading, and asset and liability management. The Investment Banking segment provides debt and equity underwriting and financial advisory, sale and trading of securities, stock brokerage, investment research, asset management services, and private equity investment services. The Insurance segment provides underwriting services for general and life insurance business, and insurance agency services. In addition, the company operates debt-to-equity swaps and other supporting, and aircraft and financial leasing business. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

