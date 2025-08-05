Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Receives $116.18 Average PT from Brokerages

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.1765.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $107.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.92 and a 200-day moving average of $99.47. Crown Castle has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.83%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

