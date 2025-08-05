Cumulus Media (CMLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share and revenue of $184.15 million for the quarter.

Cumulus Media Stock Up 26.3%

Shares of CMLS stock opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Cumulus Media in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Cumulus Media

(Get Free Report)

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.