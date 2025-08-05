Cwm LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILF. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of ILF stock opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $26.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

