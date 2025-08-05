Cwm LLC Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 2,194.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,821 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in iRobot by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 655,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 160,343 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 177,876 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,003,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 295,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in iRobot by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 23,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $128.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44. iRobot Corporation has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $13.06.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

