Cwm LLC Sells 645 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 31.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,402 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,558,000 after purchasing an additional 105,265 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Five9 by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 111,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 58,733 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $81,764.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 44,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,594.83. The trade was a 6.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan M. Lee sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $50,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 126,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,576,515.04. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,866 shares of company stock worth $913,042 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIVN opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $49.90. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average of $29.96.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Five9 had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $283.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Five9’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

