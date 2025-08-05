Desjardins Has Pessimistic View of Cameco FY2026 Earnings

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Cameco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 31st. Desjardins analyst B. Adams now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2027 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $467.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.79 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%. Cameco’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CCJ. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 price objective on Cameco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.27 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.65.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $75.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cameco has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $80.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 39.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,048,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959,837 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,639,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,163,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,876 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cameco by 215.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,031,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,797 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at $55,513,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

