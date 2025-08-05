Desjardins Weighs in on Cameco’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Cameco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 31st. Desjardins analyst B. Adams now expects that the company will earn $1.93 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.10. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2027 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CCO. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Cameco from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cameco from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Cameco from C$92.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Cameco from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Cameco from C$93.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$103.85.

TSE:CCO opened at C$100.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$96.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$76.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 2.88. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$48.71 and a 1 year high of C$110.85.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

