Digital Media Stocks To Watch Today – August 3rd

Adobe, Alibaba Group, Rocket Companies, Digital Realty Trust, and Sunrun are the five Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves creating, distributing, or monetizing content through digital channels—such as streaming services, social networks, digital advertising platforms, online gaming and e-sports, or mobile apps. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth of internet-based entertainment, advertising and content-delivery markets. Because their revenues often depend on user engagement, ad sales and subscription models, digital media stocks can be more sensitive than traditional media to shifts in consumer behavior and technology trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Adobe stock traded down $9.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $347.80. 4,305,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,042. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.94. Adobe has a 52 week low of $332.01 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.06. 12,191,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,678,762. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $73.87 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

RKT traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.55. The company had a trading volume of 55,947,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,551,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 12.62. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.33. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.00 and a beta of 2.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKT

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $4.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,393. The company has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.92. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $129.95 and a one year high of $198.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

RUN traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. 8,242,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,203,117. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RUN

Further Reading