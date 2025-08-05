DigitalBridge Group (DBRG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $99.19 million for the quarter.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

NYSE DBRG opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04. DigitalBridge Group has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $17.33.

Institutional Trading of DigitalBridge Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,225,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,633,000 after acquiring an additional 693,613 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 392,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 21,930 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 94,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

