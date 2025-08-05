Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DIOD. Baird R W raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Diodes in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.62. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $72.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 89.93 and a beta of 1.47.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $332.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.28 million. Diodes had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Diodes will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 353,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after acquiring an additional 126,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $33,933,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Diodes by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

