Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $22,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,382,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $999,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,744 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,740,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,897,000 after purchasing an additional 53,124 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 609,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,649,000 after purchasing an additional 191,752 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 410,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $172,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,888,000 after purchasing an additional 33,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research set a $530.00 price target on Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.67.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ DPZ opened at $467.98 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a fifty-two week low of $396.06 and a fifty-two week high of $500.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $463.24 and a 200-day moving average of $464.99.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.12). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.42%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.