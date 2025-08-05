DoorDash (DASH) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect DoorDash to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DASH stock opened at $258.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.50. The company has a market cap of $109.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.10 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $106.21 and a twelve month high of $258.73.

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.69, for a total value of $10,929,732.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,788.30. The trade was a 63.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 44,244 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.71, for a total value of $9,765,093.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 520,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,868,519.50. This represents a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 508,127 shares of company stock valued at $115,087,539 over the last 90 days. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Benchmark raised their price target on DoorDash from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on DoorDash from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

