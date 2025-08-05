Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Trading Up 4% – Here’s What Happened

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report) shares were up 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. Approximately 126,982 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 240,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$111.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.04 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.64.

In other Doubleview Gold news, Director Farshad Shirvani sold 148,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total transaction of C$93,240.00. Insiders have sold a total of 232,000 shares of company stock worth $150,265 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

