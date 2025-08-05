e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $7,403,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2,769.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 69,522 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 98,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 28,126 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,118 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $175,944.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 120,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,594.31. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total transaction of $175,944.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 158,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,618,015.83. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,589 shares of company stock worth $14,547,949. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $116.34 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $190.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.34 and a 200 day moving average of $88.35.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.