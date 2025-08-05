Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.
Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Up 1.0%
EBMT stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.39. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.69.
Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $23.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 10.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Eagle Bancorp Montana
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 355.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 56.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.
About Eagle Bancorp Montana
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.
