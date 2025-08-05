Elizabeth Harrison Purchases 475 Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Stock

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth Harrison acquired 475 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £163.03 ($216.68) per share, for a total transaction of £77,439.25 ($102,922.98).

Games Workshop Group Stock Up 0.1%

Games Workshop Group stock opened at £163.40 ($217.17) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is £160.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is £150.44. Games Workshop Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,535 ($126.73) and a fifty-two week high of £167.50 ($222.62). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 594.90 ($7.91) earnings per share for the quarter. Games Workshop Group had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 60.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Games Workshop Group PLC will post 448.9953023 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a £165 ($219.30) price objective on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Games Workshop Group

About Games Workshop Group

(Get Free Report)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.