Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Shares Down 2.6% – What’s Next?

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.54 and last traded at $10.54. 460 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.
Embracer Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87.
Embracer Group AB (publ) Company Profile
Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company also publishes films and comic books, as well as engages in the trading of card games. It distributes games through retailers, physical stores, and digital distributors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Embracer Group AB (publ)
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Analysts Make a Quantum Bet on D-Wave’s Cryogenic Packaging
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Traders Turn Bullish on Housing Stocks Again—3 Leading the Way
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Onsemi’s August Pullback Is a Signal to Buy for Tech Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.