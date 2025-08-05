Entertainment Stocks To Watch Now – August 2nd

Roblox, Alibaba Group, and Arista Networks are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves creating, distributing, or licensing media content and experiences—such as films, television shows, music, video games, and live events. These stocks offer investors exposure to consumer demand for leisure and amusement and often reflect shifts in technology, content consumption habits, and cultural trends. Their performance can be driven by box-office receipts, subscriber growth at streaming platforms, game sales, and attendance figures for concerts or sporting events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

NYSE:RBLX traded down $12.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.16. 14,997,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,640,285. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $150.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.52 and a beta of 1.63.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.06. 12,191,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,678,762. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $73.87 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.17.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

NYSE:ANET traded down $5.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.56. 11,553,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,253,870. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.12. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $133.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37.

