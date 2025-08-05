Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,663 Shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 2,678.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 36,617.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 31,857 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ PGJ opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.52. The company has a market cap of $139.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.58. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $32.86.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2146 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

