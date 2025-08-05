Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Allstate Q3 Earnings

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Allstate in a report released on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will earn $5.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.34. William Blair currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $18.74 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2025 earnings at $6.99 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $6.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.07.

NYSE ALL opened at $202.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.35. Allstate has a 52-week low of $168.36 and a 52-week high of $213.18.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Stenger Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,996,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.81%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

